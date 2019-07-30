Bombay HC summons Chidambaram, two IAS officers in FTIL defamation case

The Bombay High Court has asked former finance minister P Chidambaram and two officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to appear before it and file a written statement by 12 weeks in a Rs 10,000 crore defamation suit filed by 63 moons Technologies (formerly Financial Technologies). The suit relates to a Rs 5,600 crore scam at National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL). The order was passed last week.

The two IAS officers include Ramesh Abhishek, former chairman of the erstwhile commodities market regulator Forward Markets Commission (FMC), and K P Krishnan, an officer in the finance ministry during Chidambaram reign as the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

While Chidambaram is alleged to have framed policies supporting another commodity exchange, the two IAS officers are said to have helped create regulations beyond their jurisdiction to kill competition and hurt the business of the group which co-promoted NSEL.

The order, which came before July 31, 2019, happens to be the sixth anniversary of the breaking out. Trading on the exchange was suspended from July 31, 2013.

Krishnan is currently working as Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He will retire tomorrow i.e. on July 31.