BookMyShow to sack 270 employees to cut costs amid Covid-19 crisis

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

About 20 per cent of its 1,450-strong workforce will be sacked.

BookMyShow said it is going to lay off and send on furlough 270 employees, about 20 per cent of its 1,450-strong workforce due to the pandemic. The employees being sent on furloughs or leave (without pay) will be eligible for all medical insurance, gratuity and other benefits as per their employment standards.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 02:45 IST

