BP invests about Rs 97 crore in BluSmart, its first fund in India

-
ALSO READ
Jio-bp partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infra in India
A good time to buy an electric two-wheeler, hold on if it's a car you want
Ola Electric names Hyundai veteran Yongsung Kim as global sales head
Ola launches electric vehicle category in London, offers sops to drivers
PLI Scheme for auto sector to promote electric vehicles needs a relook
-
London-based bp has made its first direct investment in India, investing $13 million (about Rs 97 crore) in integrated EV ride-hailing and charging company BluSmart. The investment arm of bp ventures led a $25-million Series A funding that also saw support from Mayfield India Fund, 9Unicorns and Survam Partners, alongside other existing investors.
Sophia Nadur, managing partner at bp ventures, will join BluSmart’s board. To date, bp Ventures has invested almost $800 million in more than 60 firms across seven geographies.
BluSmart will use the capital to expand its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations from its home city of Delhi to five additional Indian cities in the next two years. The investment will help bp move towards becoming a leader in India’s mobility market, and provide integrated energy and mobility solutions to help customers reduce their emissions across the world, the global major said in a statement.
BP Ventures is both investor and end-user of the technologies in which it invests. The idea is to get both strategic value and not just financial value to the bp group.“Our partnership is underpinned by shared values; caring for customers, colleagues and the environment, and with safety at the core of everything we do,” said Richard Bartlett, senior vice-president, future mobility & solutions, bp.
The joint statement said India was the third-largest start-up market globally and its GDP was projected to be the world’s third largest by 2030.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU