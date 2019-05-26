Brands go back to basics as retail trade spends barely yield results

There is a wall of purple and blue amid the clutter of products in supermarkets across Mumbai. Food major Mondelez, which manufactures and markets the Cadbury brand of chocolates and Oreo brand of biscuits, is virtually going for the jugular within stores as rival food companies up the ante.

Purple-coloured Cadbury chocolates and blue-coloured Oreo biscuits are visible just about everywhere in shops and supermarkets, blocking out new launches by competitors such as Mars, Ferrero, Nestle, ITC and Britannia. While firms such as Mondelez, say experts, understand both the relevance as well ...