Brands look for a personal touch with trending topics in the online pitch

\Scroll through timelines and tweets or flip through images and it is soon abundantly clear that everyday life, in a lockdown, is being documented by the minute on social media.

People are engaging in group activities online, getting nostalgic, celebrity watching and ruminating more over recipes and household chores. Not only does this make for rich material for social scientists all over the world, it is also useful fodder for brands, helping them don the colours of the moment, in shades that their customers like. “Our platforms are used by people to express themselves and it ...