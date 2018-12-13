Brands lost in translation: Lack of good digital content creators a problem

What do digital content creators like Shreya Jain, Technical Guruji, Bhuvan Bham, Mallika Dua, TVF, Sandeep Maheshwari and Pocket Aces have in common? Answer: They have millions of followers, advertisers and tech giants desperate to have them on their platforms. As internet access spreads through cheaper data and smarter phones, digital content creators are in greater demand.

But the irony is that advertisers have a small bunch of creators to choose from. Look up YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook, three of the biggest names when it comes to video content in India, and it is not ...