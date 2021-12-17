JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Local malls to become a 6G-enabled network reality by 2030: Ericsson study
Business Standard

'Bravo Leena!': Anand Mahindra hails the 'good virus' of Indian CEOs

'So it's not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that's catching the 'good virus' of Indian CEOs,' tweets Mahindra Group chairman on Leena Nair being appointed Chanel's global CEO

Topics
CEO | Anand Mahindra | People of Indian origin

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Leena Nair
Leena Nair

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday congratulated Leena Nair, who has been appointed as French fashion house Chanel's next global CEO. She is the latest to join the pantheon of Indian-origin executives at the helm of a global company, like Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Twitter’s Parag Agrawal.

Nair, a 52-year old HR professional, was the first and youngest chief human resources officer of FMCG giant Unilever, from which she resigned to join the luxury fashion house. She is the second woman of Indian origin to be a global CEO after former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi.

“So it’s not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that’s catching the ‘good virus’ of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud,” tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Last month, when Parag Agarwal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter, the Mahindra group chief praised Indian-origin persons leading global firms and called it an 'Indian CEO Virus'.

"This is one pandemic that we are happy and proud to say originated in India. It's the Indian CEO Virus... No vaccine against it," he had tweeted.

First Published: Fri, December 17 2021. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.