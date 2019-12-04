Broad strokes: Pricing power to help paint majors clock volume-led growth

A consistently strong performance has helped paint companies attract investor support for many months now, akin to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players. While part of the investor demand can be attributed to stress in other key sectors, such as like automobile and non-banking financial companies, paint companies are still doing well.

As a result, the stocks of paint majors — Asian Paints and Berger Paints — have surged 21-54 per cent in the past six months; Kansai Nerolac Paints is up 15 per cent. The Nifty FMCG Index is up only 1.7 per cent during this period. ...