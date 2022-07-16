JUST IN
Broadband India Forum says no backdoor entry of tech firms in captive 5G

BIF refuted the "misinformation"demanding a level playing field between public and private networks

Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Friday said suggestions that captive networks should bid for spectrum in auctions is “extremely irrational”. BIF refuted the “misinformation”demanding a level playing field between public and private networks.

The comments came a day after COAI, which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, claimed that administrative allocation of spectrum for private 5G networks would be against tenets of fairness.

First Published: Sat, July 16 2022. 01:51 IST

