Brokerages positive on Godrej Consumer on growth recovery, lower costs

After underperforming its peer index, the BSE FMCG, since the start of the year, the stock of Products (GCPL) has recovered and bridged the gap over the past month. The maker of household insecticides (HI) and soaps has given monthly returns of about 7 per cent, about twice the 3.4 per cent delivered by the S&P BSE FMCG index during this period.