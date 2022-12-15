JUST IN
Profit-led rally in GIC may fizzle out sans turnaround in underwriting biz
Acquisition of JP's cement capacity a good long-term move by Dalmia
Bharat Forge: Diversification, lower input costs should reap benefits
There's upside potential in Cement sector as prices rise across regions
New norms likely to hit demand, keep CG Consumer stock under pressure
RBI rate hike may halt rally in BFSI sector, pressure on bank NIMs seen
IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking; analysts more positive on Infosys
MFI recovery, credit cost moderation key triggers for Bandhan Bank
Consumer durable demand outlook likely to remain weak in Q3FY23
Brokerages positive about Escorts Kubota's medium-term growth plans
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
USOF successor to focus on indigenising tech, hiring global bandwidth
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Brokerages positive on Godrej Consumer on growth recovery, lower costs

Extent of margin gains will depend on extent of ad spends and price cuts

Topics
Godrej Consumer Products | BSE NSE | Brokerages

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Brokerages positive on Godrej Consumer on growth recovery, lower costs
The maker of household insecticides (HI) and soaps has given monthly returns of about 7 per cent

After underperforming its peer index, the BSE FMCG, since the start of the year, the stock of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has recovered and bridged the gap over the past month. The maker of household insecticides (HI) and soaps has given monthly returns of about 7 per cent, about twice the 3.4 per cent delivered by the S&P BSE FMCG index during this period.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Godrej Consumer Products

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 20:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.