Brookfield gets aggressive in Indian mkt, to focus more on infrastructure

If Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management buys out Reliance Jio’s tower business, it will be its third biggest deal this year, after the $1.87-billion East West pipeline pact and the Rs 3,950-crore one to acquire five assets of Hotel Leela. Investment bankers estimate Jio’s 170,000 telecom towers to be currently valued at Rs 36,000 crore ($5 billion).

This may increase to $7 billion after it ramps up the network to 260,000 towers. After focusing on real estate in the initial years, Brookfield now seems to be focusing more on infrastructure and other ...