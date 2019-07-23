Brookfield's plan to acquire cash-strapped Suzlon hits a roadblock

Canadian financial powerhouse Brookfield’s plan to acquire Suzlon has hit a roadblock, with the Canadian firm asking Indian banks to take a ‘significant haircut’ on its Rs 10,300-crore debt. The haircut by banks could go as high as 70 per cent — taking into account similar deals with loan defaulters, said the source.

Suzlon has become a non-performing account for the Indian banks from the June quarter after it defaulted on its loan repayments. A banking source said they had not received any response from Brookfield which sought 45 days to conduct due diligence ...