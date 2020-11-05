BS Awards: Align biz, social impact for viable philanthropy, says Kaviratne

-
As the world reels under the impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, philanthropy by corporates in India has increased, however, it has not kept pace with the rising needs of the society bearing the brunt of Covid and facing loss of livelihood and employment, said Nihal Kaviratne, Founder of St Jude India ChildCare Centres which received the award - Social Enterprise of the Year at the Business Standard Awards for Social Excellence on Thursday.
In an online discussion, the awardees highlighted that the only way to make ‘giving’ sustainable was to align it with the business itself. Dinanath Dubhashi, MD & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings, which received the award for the socially aware corporate of the year, said, “We have to link it (philanthropy) to what we do for a living. Then it will not change because the next managing director would like to do something else.”
L&T Finance Holdings initiative Digital Sakhi, Dubashish said, gave financial literacy to rural women which in turn made them confident and enabled them to work with their head held high. “Using our business skills, we can scale up the social causes. About five years back we were spending our CSR money on 30 projects and were not making much impact.”
Kaviratne agreed that alignment of business purpose and a social impact will ensure that philanthropy has a future. “If the community is a key stakeholder then you will do well. There is a great future to companies with purpose and philanthropy,” he said.
Dubhashi said since companies have registered lower profits due to Covid-19, the overall industry spend on corporate social responsibility related activity is also likely to be low with many redirecting money towards the pandemic. Companies are mandated to spend 2 per cent of their profits in the last three years towards CSR.
“Beyond a level we have to stop bothering if it is 2 per cent. We cannot wait for ministry notification and then spend it. People who truly believe that giving is good for business and heart will continue to give,” Dubhashi said.
M R Madhavan, who won the Business Standard’s social entrepreneur of the year award for his venture, PRS Legislative Research, said that he started his venture 15 years ago with the idea that in order to make a significant impact on the lives of people in the country, something had to be done at the policy level.
“The return on investment on every activity we have done is not in terms of cash but in terms of impact. I am touched by the generosity of our funders. Most of our funders have stuck by us during the pandemic,” he said.
Madhavan, co-founder and President of PRS Legislative Research, said half of the members of parliament, both upper and lower houses, use their research to understand the laws better. He also lauded the work done by committees set up by the government to frame and evolve the laws such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
The Business Standard Awards for Social Excellence were chosen by a five-member jury, chaired by Tata Institute of Social Sciences Chairman S Ramadorai. He led a jury made of the strongest names from the social sector: Bain Capital Private Equity Chairman Amit Chandra, GiveIndia Director & CEO Atul Satija, Pratham Co-founder Farida Lambay, and Indian School of Public Policy founder-Director Luis Miranda.
