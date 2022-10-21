JUST IN
BS Number Wise: Asset reconstruction companies need to rebuild

They have been losing business as the IBC process picks up pace

Topics
Asset reconstruction companies ARCs | debt recovery | Bad assets

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

IBC, Asset reconstruction companies, ARCs
ARCs had a recovery rate of 42.6 per cent at their peak between 2005-06 and 2008-09 but has declined since.

India has repeatedly tried to fix the problem of debt recovery. First with debt recovery tribunals, then asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), and later instituted the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016.

Though IBC has not performed as well as expected, a Business Standard analysis shows that its recovery rates are higher than other debt settlement modes.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:23 IST

