BS Reads: 1 in 4 flyers in India to land or take off from an Adani airport

The government has no business to be in business. This mantra of capitalism, invoked by PM Narendra Modi to US investors in 2015, was reiterated recently by his civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

With Air India’s privatisation hanging fire amid extended deadlines, Puri on August 30 said, “The government should not be running airlines and airports.” Puri’s statement came a day before the Adani group bought majority stake in Mumbai airport from GVK. The Adani group now controls seven airports in India which makes it the biggest private operator in this ...