BS READS: How an auto-component maker quietly made a killing in Ruchi Soya

Indore-based edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries has been having a stellar run ever since it was relisted on the bourses, emerging from a bankruptcy with a new promoter on board — yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved. On January 27, the shares were listed at Rs 17 apiece.

The stock price rallied to a 90x growth in just five months to Rs 1,535 per share on June 29. For a company that had been acquired in a bankruptcy sale just months ago, this was an incredible feat. After hitting a peak, the stock is now shedding some of its value, triggering the lower circuit almost ...