BSNL, MTNL users put on hold as voluntary retirement scheme hits service

Vinod Desai, an Ahmedabad-based retired bank official, has been visiting the local Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) office every week for the last two months to complain about his landline connection going dead. “Officials say the recent voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) has reduced the workforce and that is hampering the service quality,” points out Desai, who’s planning to shift to a private service provider for landline connection.

Geo Verghese, a businessman from the same city, has found the internet speed of the BSNL broadband connection ...