Building blocks in place for L&T stock to outperform

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been a steady outperformer through this bull run. The Nifty has risen by 44 per cent in the past 12 months, by 19 per cent since Jan 2021, and by 9 per cent in the past three months. L&T has returned 65 per cent (12 months), 26.5 per cent (YTD) and 11 per cent (3 months) respectively.

Many traders would consider this an obvious momentum trade. But there are also fundamental reasons for believing that the stock could continue to deliver outperformance through the future. The infrastructure focus in the Budget should benefit its Engineering and Construction ...