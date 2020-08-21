Bullish on India, Posco may have another go at setting up greenfield unit

South Korean steel major is taking a fresh look at setting up a greenfield steel plant in India, years after it pulled out from Odisha.

At a recent meeting, it was agreed that a joint working group (JWG) would be formed to implement the investment on land owned by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) at Vishakhapatnam. The working group will have representatives from and RINL. Though exploratory talks with the public sector steel major have been on for a while, it appears to be gaining traction now. Specifics like investment, raw material linkages, will be evaluated by the working group after studying the market.

India managing director, SungLae Chun, confirmed, "A joint working group has been formed which will study the Indian market."





ALSO READ: South Korea's Posco set to supply LNG to Pakistan for first time: Report

Chun said, "We are studying how to participate in a fast-growing market like India. This year, steel demand has dropped, but we expect a recovery next year. By 2030, India could have a capacity of 200 million tonnes," he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown to contain it, has taken a toll on demand for steel in India with user industries mostly shut during April and May.

According to World Steel Association, India is likely to face an 18 per cent decline in steel demand in 2020, but is expected to rebound by 15 per cent in 2021.

The long-term growth story is prompting Posco to review its India options. "Even in the past, Posco was looking at investing in India. We had looked at setting up a plant in Odisha but that did not happen. India market is a very big market, so global steelmakers like Posco, are exploring opportunities here," Chun said.

However, he added that land and mines are key points for investment. Last time around, Posco's Odisha project had tripped on these counts.



ALSO READ: Indian steel mills show mettle, reduce dependence on China for exports

Posco signed a memorandum of understanding in 2005 to set up a 12 million tonne plant in Jagatsinghpur district near Paradip port. But till 2013, the state government managed to acquire only 2,700 acres and transferred 1,700 acres. The original requirement for land was 4,004 acres but agitation against land acquisition by locals called for adjustments.

The final blow however was the change in mining laws by the Centre in 2015 which made it mandatory for to go through the auction route for captive mines. Earlier, it was on nomination basis.

Posco was not the only greenfield project that suffered. Land and mines derailed other greenfield projects including ArcelorMittal’s. The world’s largest steelmaker finally gained a major foothold in India by acquiring Essar Steel last year under the insolvency law.

Between 2005 and 2006, a slew of MoUs were signed for greenfield projects totalling about 100 million tonnes, but very few materialised. In the last decade, about 60 per cent capacity addition that has happened has been through the brownfield route.

One of the few greenfield projects to be commissioned during this time was Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant.

However, the steel ministry is keen on pushing greenfield plants. A draft policy of the ministry on promotion of greenfield investments last year stated that the current planned capacity expansion of existing players was expected to add 28-30 million tonnes by 2024-25. However, to meet the demand growing at 5.6 per cent, an additional capacity of 25-30 million tonnes would be required which would require setting up of greenfield steel plants.