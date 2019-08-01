Buy now, pay later at Kishore Biyani's Future Group retail outlets

In 2012, Kishore Biyani-led Future Group sold Future Capital Holdings, which was set up in 2007 and had a major play in wholesale loans and mortgages, to Warburg Pincus for Rs 800 crore. This was done as part of the group’s strategy to offload non-core business.

Seven years later, as part of a fresh digital transformation strategy, the group is trying to take another attempt. This time around it would extend short-term credit facility to customers through a ‘digital’ non-banking financial services company (NBFC), two sources in the know of the plans, told Business ...