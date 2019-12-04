BYD Group's India subsidiary gets into material handling equipment business

BYD (Build Your Dreams) India Private Limited, a subsidiary of China-based EV maker BYD Group, has forayed into the Material Handling Equipment (MHE) business in India, making it the sole company to provide MHE products with lithium-iron phosphate battery in the country.

The company offers a wide range of MHE products including counterbalance forklifts, reach trucks, electric stackers, BOPT, tow trucks and hand pallet trucks.

Ulhas Makeshwar, Head of BYD India MHE business, said, "We are very positive on acquiring more market share in a short term. Along with our direct sales, we are actively exploring business partners across India. Our major focus is on 3PL (Third Party Logistics), warehousing and logistics companies".

Since the launch, BYD has exhibited its forklift range in 3 exhibitions in Delhi, Chennai and Pune. It received 15 order at the Warehousing & Logistics Show in Delhi.

“The Indian warehousing and logistics sector is expected to attract nearly $10-billion investment over the next 4-5 years, and the modernisation, technological advancement and process optimisation of the is undoubtedly the key driving force behind the growth of logistics sector,” Makeshwar added.

Executive Editor Ketsu Zhang said, "We believe BYD’s lithium-iron phosphate technology will become the next market favor in recent future. The market is looking very promising and we aim to become India’s largest premium electric warehousing and logistics equipment supplier within 3 years.”