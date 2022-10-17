Byju's raises $250 mn from existing investors, valuation remains at $22 bn

Byju’s has raised $250 million from its existing investors as the giant targets profitability by March 2023. The valuation of the Bengaluru-based firm remains at $22 billion as there has been no change after this funding, according to the sources.

Byju’s has raised total funding of $5.5 billion from investors such as Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners, BlackRock, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia, Silver Lake, Bond, Tencent, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Qatar Investment Authority. The firm has over 150 million learners.

“Byju’s is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, Byju’s. “This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact.”

Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, Raveendran said 2022-23 is set to be the best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability.

“Continued support from our esteemed investors re-affirms the impact created by us so far, and validates our path to profitability,” said Raveendran.

Byju’s has raised the funding at a time the firm booked a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, which is 19 times more than the preceding year, according to its latest financial report. The firm, which was last valued at $22 billion, earned Rs 2,428 crore in revenues in FY21. Its adjusted revenue in FY20 was Rs 2,511 crore and the adjusted loss was Rs 300 crore.

Byju’s is now set to lay off nearly 2,500, or five per cent, of its employees as part of an “optimisation” plan. The move by India’s most valuable start-up comes amid a funding winter and steep losses.

It has embarked on a path to achieve group-level profitability by March 2023 with a three-pronged approach. It is consolidating all its K10 India subsidiaries into one unit to leverage their synergies. Aakash Education and Great Learning, which are respectively into test-prep and upskilling, will continue to operate as stand-alone independent units. Byju’s will now be retargeting its marketing budget towards its overseas markets. The group is also increasing the strength of its inside sales team for more efficient and effective consumer-centric lead conversions.

It plans to hire 10,000 teachers in the next six months, adding to the current strength of 20,000 teachers. The company is also expanding its teams, besides hiring senior leadership, to further build operational strength. The hiring strategy is going to play a key role in the company’s optimisation plan as it looks to target profitability by March 2023. Byju’s plans to hire people in regions such as India, US and Latin America. Almost half of the recruitment would be done in India, while the rest would be conducted in overseas markets.

“The plan is to go deeper in India and to go global. About 60-70 per cent of our teachers are women. They are able to utilize the benefit of being able to teach from their home or anywhere in the world. It was a model that we launched during the pandemic,” said Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath in a recent interview. “That is what we're scaling further. The plan is to add 10,000 more teachers over the next six months.”

Raveendran, Byju’s recently told employees, that the firm has already started shifting its focus towards profitable growth. He said revenue of $2 billion was within sight of the firm and that the firm’s FY22 revenue was nearly Rs 10,000 crore, or $1.3 billion. “This means we are now a billion-dollar-plus revenue company,” said Raveendran, in a letter addressed to the employees.