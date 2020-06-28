Byju's trumps rivals as Covid-19 fast-tracks ed-tech growth in India

JUST IN
Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Some businesses are clearly burning bright despite the pandemic. Byju’s, India’s foremost ed-tech brand, saw the number of views on its website zoom from 14.37 million in March 2020 to 21.93 million in May.

It’s a staggering 52 per cent increase (based on the data from SimilarWeb) and the key reason why Silicon Valley’s Mary Meeker-backed Bond Capital might invest in the company at a valuation of $10.5 billion. Paytm is the only other start-up in India to command a valuation of more than $10 billion. Analysts say the ed-tech start-up has ...

First Published: Sun, June 28 2020. 00:31 IST

