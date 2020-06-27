JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 509,446; global tally past 9.9 mn

Coronavirus latest news: Global coronavirus cases are nearing the 10-million mark, while more than 5.3 million have recovered, and more than 496,800 have died. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus update: According to Worldometer data, cases in India have crossed the half-a-million mark. The total tally now stands at 509,446. The death toll has climbed to 15,689. This is for an eighth straight day that India has registered over 14,000 cases. Jharkhand has become the first state since West Bengal to extend the lockdown till July 31. “Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till 31 July,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, all schools will remain closed till July 31.

Coronavirus world update: More than 9.9 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 5.3 million have recovered, and more than 496,800 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the worst-hit country, with 2,552,956 cases and 127,640 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,280,054 cases, deaths 56,109), Russia (620,794 cases, 8,781 deaths), and India (509,446 cases, 15,689 deaths).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 07:34 IST

