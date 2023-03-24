JUST IN
CPPIB exploring buying out ReNew Energy shareholders, making firm pvt
Business Standard

C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition

C-DOT, which has tied up with TCS, is expected to export telecom equipment by 2024

Topics
Telecom | Reliance Jio | TCS

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Telcos can buy gear only from 'trusted' vendors as DoT tweaks licence norms
A top DoT official said: “By 2024, we will enter the global telecom equipment market in a grand way. What we will offer is a low-cost solution, at a fraction of the cost”

Indian entities are gearing up to take the first steps towards entering the global telecom equipment market, with an estimated annual revenue of $110 billion. This space is currently dominated just by a few players.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 22:41 IST

