Cadila Healthcare Q2 PAT up by 6% YoY to Rs 597 cr, revenue up 3%

After adjusting for exceptional items and one-off gain on the account of sale of animal health established market undertaking, Ltd's (Zydus Cadila)'s profit after tax (PAT) for quarter ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 597 crore, up 6 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, Zydus Cadila posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,785 crore, up 3 per cent YoY, along with a six per cent growth in its earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for Rs 861 crore. The company's EBIDTA margin for the quarter was 22.7 per cent, up by 50 basis points on a YoY basis.

Among its business, Zydus Cadila's India segment which comprises human formulations and consumer wellness business contributed 43 per cent of the consolidated revenues during the quarter, registering a growth of 12 per cent on a YoY basis at Rs 1591 crore sales during the quarter. On the other hand, the human health formulations business grew by 12 per cent and the consumer wellness business grew by 13 per cent during the quarter.

However, excluding the institutional sales of Covid products, the growth of human health formulations business was 17 per cent. The company's business in the US posted a sales growth of three per cent to stand at Rs 1,498 crore on a sequential basis. During the quarter, Zydus Cadila launched Enoxaparin Sodium injection in the US which is the first generic launch of the product by an Indian player.

Meanwhile, the company received approval for its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D during the quarter. The company's ZyCoV-D, which is the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine, also bagged approval from the DCGI for Phase III trials for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. The company stated that results of phase one clinical trials of ZyCoV-D have been published in the E-Clinical Medicine Journal of Lancet.