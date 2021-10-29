Cadila Healthcare Q2 PAT up by 6% YoY to Rs 597 cr, revenue up 3%

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
Zydus Cadila Q4 net up 73% to Rs 679 cr, total income up a marginal 3%
-
After adjusting for exceptional items and one-off gain on the account of sale of animal health established market undertaking, Cadila Healthcare Ltd's (Zydus Cadila)'s profit after tax (PAT) for quarter ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 597 crore, up 6 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
For the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, Zydus Cadila posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,785 crore, up 3 per cent YoY, along with a six per cent growth in its earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for Rs 861 crore. The company's EBIDTA margin for the quarter was 22.7 per cent, up by 50 basis points on a YoY basis.
Among its business, Zydus Cadila's India segment which comprises human formulations and consumer wellness business contributed 43 per cent of the consolidated revenues during the quarter, registering a growth of 12 per cent on a YoY basis at Rs 1591 crore sales during the quarter. On the other hand, the human health formulations business grew by 12 per cent and the consumer wellness business grew by 13 per cent during the quarter.
However, excluding the institutional sales of Covid products, the growth of human health formulations business was 17 per cent. The company's business in the US posted a sales growth of three per cent to stand at Rs 1,498 crore on a sequential basis. During the quarter, Zydus Cadila launched Enoxaparin Sodium injection in the US which is the first generic launch of the product by an Indian player.
Meanwhile, the company received approval for its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D during the quarter. The company's ZyCoV-D, which is the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine, also bagged approval from the DCGI for Phase III trials for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. The company stated that results of phase one clinical trials of ZyCoV-D have been published in the E-Clinical Medicine Journal of Lancet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU