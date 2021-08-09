Call for clarity: Investors reach govt door, seek LIC IPO details

Investors have approached the government to seek details about the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) initial public offering (IPO), which is likely to be launched towards the end of this financial year.

There has been a strong response from investors after the government had approached them to inform how the insurer is being restructured ahead of the IPO, along with its financials, an official said. This has given confidence and assurance to the government to decide the issue size of the state-owned insurer’s IPO that is expected to be the largest in the ...