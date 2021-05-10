CampK12 aims to change the way traditional education is delivered globally

Sometimes the ecosystem that surrounds you plays a defining role in shaping you. In the case of Anshul Bhagi, the ecosystem and the stars seemed to align to ensure that he converted his dream into a reality and became the founder of CampK12 at the age of 22.

Bhagi’s family had moved from India and he was studying at a public school in California when he discovered his love for coding: creating, innovating and setting harder and harder problems to resolve through gaming became a passion for him early in life. At 12, he’d set up his own website and was spending four to five ...