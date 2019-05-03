Can restart stalled Jaypee projects in four months after nod, says source

Work on stalled Jaypee Infratech projects can start within the next four months if NBCC gets an official nod from the government to go ahead, sources at the state-run infrastructure firm said. NBCC also hopes to stick to its three-year completion deadline to start giving flats to close to 30,000 homebuyers. “Our project plan is ready.

We have everything in place to start work. If all goes according to plan, in the next three to four months we can start work at Jaypee sites,” said a senior official at NBCC. However, it needs to be seen if Jaypee’s interim ...