Canara Bank back in the black in Q4, posts net profit of Rs 1,010 cr

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
After multiple Covid cases, IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect: BCCI
-
Public sector lender Canara Bank's net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) stood at Rs 1,010 crore as against net loss of Rs 6,567 crore in the same period a year ago.
The net profit for FY21 stood at Rs 2,557 crore as against loss of Rs 5,838 in FY20. For the purpose of comparison, these figures (Q4FY20 and FY20) depict combined performance as if Syndicate Bank had merged with it in FY20. The actual merger with Canara Bank happened in April 2020 and thus, FY21 was the first complete year of the amalgamated entity.
The shares of Bengaluru-based bank closed 4.52 per cent lower at Rs 146.65 per share on BSE.
Its board is slated to meet next week to consider a proposal for raising equity capital through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and additional tier-I bonds in the current financial year (FY22), said bank managing director and chief executive L V Prabhakar at media interaction. It raised Rs 2,000 crore through QIP in December 2020.
Its net interest income rose to Rs 5,589 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 5,087 crore in Q4FY20.
Its provisions for the reporting quarter declined sharply to Rs 4,692 crore as against Rs 8,979 crore in Q4FY20.
The gross non-performing Assets (GNPAs) of the bank stood at 8.93 per cent in March 2021, as against 9.39 per cent in March 2020. The net NPAs were at 3.82 per cent in March 2021 as against 4.34 per cent in March 2020.
The provision coverage ratio was 79.68 per cent at end of March 2021 (against a guidance of 81 per cent) as against 76.95 per cent in March 2020.
The bank has guided for slippages of Rs 14,000-15,000 crore in FY22 and recoveries would exceed slippages, Prabhakar said.
Its global deposits rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 10.10 trillion in FY21 and global advances were up 3.68 per cent to Rs 6.75 trillion.
The capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.18 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU