Cannes Ad Fest 2019: TBWA India bags a bronze Lion in health and wellness

Indian agencies were off to a slow start on Monday as the Cannes Ad Fest, billed as the Oscars of advertising, announced winners for categories such as health and wellness, print and publishing, outdoor and design.

While Indian agencies had a total of 19 shortlists in these segments, only TBWA India has managed to bag a bronze Lion in health and wellness, Business Standard has reliably learnt. Indian participants were still hoping for wins in outdoor, print and publishing and design, respectively, at the time of going to press, since domestic agencies have been traditionally strong in ...