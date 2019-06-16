Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2019: India's awards hunt begins

The 66th edition of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity will begin on Monday and India will go into the fest, which concludes Friday, with more body of work than that of last year.

Indian agencies have sent 1,053 entries this year, nearly 8 per cent higher than the number last year. While some agency heads said the entry of Publicis Groupe agencies after a year's sabbatical at Cannes is a contributing factor, others said the rise is a sign of the festival's importance. “Globally, there are a number of ad award shows, but Cannes has its own appeal and is also ...