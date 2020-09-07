Capping MEIS benefits at Rs 2 cr to affect Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor the most

For a sector struggling to overcome the sharp drop in demand both in India and overseas markets, reports that the government will limit export incentives under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) is expected to impact two wheeler exporters Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor the most. MEIS benefits will be restricted to Rs 2 crore per exporter from September 1 to December 31 this year and benefits may be discontinued from January 1, 2021.

MEIS incentives for exports to less developed countries are higher but on average it is about 2 per cent of export revenues. Among companies ...