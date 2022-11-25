JUST IN
Carbon reduction hinges on share of renewables in energy: TKM's V Kirloskar
Our investment reflects confidence in India's economy: AM/NS India CEO
Ather Energy may venture into making electric motorcycles: Co-founder
Musk's top-down approach will harm Twitter, says Manish Maheshwari
We see growth fuelled by all our business domains: Brigade Group MD
Vikram-S rocket launch shows what an Indian start-up can do: Skyroot exec
Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Fed downshift, China easing may cause India to underperform: Raychaudhuri
Will acquire more firms in India, hire thousands: Insight Enterprises CEO
Invest 80%, keep rest of corpus aside for corrections: Mirae's N Surana
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Delhi HC grants bail to former YES Bank MD Kapoor in money laundering case
Amazon to pull down shutters in food-delivery business in India on Dec 29
Business Standard

Carbon reduction hinges on share of renewables in energy: TKM's V Kirloskar

The share of renewable energy as a percentage of total generation is only 30 per cent. Unless this goes up I don't see carbon emission coming down, Kirloskar said

Topics
Carbon emissions | greenhouse gas emissions | Renewable energy market

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Vikram Kirloskar
Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will put the Innova Hycross on the market in January. The model, expected to be priced at more than Rs 20 lakh, will have hybrid options apart from gasoline. This is the first hybrid offer by the company in the mainstream UV (utility vehicle) segment after the Hyryder. Vikram S Kirloskar, vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar, tells Shally Seth Mohile the firm is content with pursuing hybrid technology even as others have chosen the pure battery electric route to reduce carbon emission. Edited excerpts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Carbon emissions

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.