Carbon reduction hinges on share of renewables in energy: TKM's V Kirloskar

will put the Innova Hycross on the market in January. The model, expected to be priced at more than Rs 20 lakh, will have hybrid options apart from gasoline. This is the first hybrid offer by the company in the mainstream UV (utility vehicle) segment after the Hyryder. Vikram S Kirloskar, vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar, tells Shally Seth Mohile the firm is content with pursuing hybrid technology even as others have chosen the pure battery electric route to reduce carbon emission. Edited excerpts.