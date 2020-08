has announced a planned investment of Rs 100 crore to increase production of feed. The firm is setting up a new plant to produce supplements for at Kurkumbh, Maharashtra under its bioindustrial business segment.

“Our long-term experience in bypass fats and specialty waxes, combined with our local insights and this investment will go a long way in demonstrating our commitment to the country, in keeping with our organizational goal of nourishing the world. It also demonstrates our commitment to supporting the local economy with the addition of 50 new manufacturing jobs,” said Keerthy Pethaiyan, regional director, Cargill Bioindustrial, India.