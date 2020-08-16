JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

Milagrow expects 15-20-fold growth in robot sales in FY21 due to Covid-19
Business Standard

Cargo figures for few months cannot say Adani has overtaken JNPT: Sethi

We will revisit all the processes and facilities and the entire analysis will be done with a different lens hereon, said JNPT chairman

Topics
JNPT | Cargo industry

Aditi Divekar 

With three of the ports’ cranes damaged by rains and uncertainty in trade continuing to loom amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Sanjay Sethi, chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), talks of the port’s readiness to improve risk mitigation at its facilities, while taking necessary steps to tackle stiff competition with Adani’s Mundra port terminal.

Edited excerpts: The recent storm damaged three cranes of JNPCT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal). How well equipped is the port in terms of insurance coverage? Is it not a failure on the port’s part that the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 16 2020. 19:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU