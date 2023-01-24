JUST IN
Business Standard

Vistara cash flow sufficient, won't need fund infusion for 6 months: CEO

Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture made its first net profit in December-end quarter

Topics
Vistara | Vistara CEO | Cash Flow

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vinod Kannan
Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara Airlines

Vistara's cash flow is sufficient and it will not need fresh funding from promoters for another six months, said the airline's chief executive officer Vinod Kannan on Tuesday.

Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata-Singapore Airlines, made its first net profit in the December-end quarter on the back of capacity expansion, higher fares and revenue growth. The airline launched operations in 2015.

"We can manage on our own," Kannan said while responding to a question on funding.

Fuel price has reduced since December and the rupee has strengthened against the US dollar. Demand and yield are expected to soften, however, as January-March is traditionally a weak quarter for air travel. Vistara’s management hopes fuel price will remain benign and expects to remain profitable on earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental (EBITDAR) basis for the quarter and for full year basis.

The airline has 53 aircraft and will add seven more in 2023. This will include both Boeing 787 and Airbus A320 type aircraft. By 2024 end the airline will have a fleet size of 70 planes.

Vistara is increasing capacity from Mumbai from where it has more than 50 daily departures. Expansion is planned on international routes including to destinations in West Asia. The airline is also considering connecting its European destinations from Mumbai.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 19:45 IST

`
