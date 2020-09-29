Cash-rich IT service firms on a shopping spree, eye inorganic expansion

IT services in the country are utilising the cash on their balance sheet to strengthen their digital, cloud and healthcare offerings—the themes that helped them buck the pandemic. According to experts tracking the sector, while several of the target are available at attractive valuations, IT service firms are also eyeing to expand their presence in new markets through inorganic expansion.

In the ongoing quarter itself (July-September), top including Infosys, and have made several acquisitions, not to mention Cognizant, which is technically a US-headquartered company. Last week, announced the acquisition of Australian IT firm DWS Ltd for $115.8 million. The move is aimed at helping the Noida-headquartered firm expand its digital offerings, especially in Australia and New Zealand.

Similarly, Infosys, earlier this month, announced the acquisition of product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation for around $42 million.

With this, the company aims to expand its engineering services portfolio and strengthen its presence in medical devices, consumer and industrial markets across the US.

announced two acquisitions in July— Brazil-based IT firm IVIA Servicos de Informatica and 4C, a Salesforce multi-cloud partner firm, for around $100 million.

Experts tracking the sector say that other than expanding this digital portfolio, IT are now seen banking on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) route for geographical expansion and for bolstering growth, which was never the strategy of these firms.

"IT companies have never looked at inorganic strategies to grow in the recent past as most Indian players had been clocking good growth organically. Most acquisitions till now were for enhancing their capabilities," said Pareekh Jain, an outsourcing advisor and founder of Pareekh Consulting. "They are also looking for newer markets apart from the US and UK and ramping up their offerings in healthcare, digital and telecom that is growing faster amid the pandemic," he said.

Experts also say companies no longer want to bet on the legacy business the demand for which is falling consistently. "The business models are evolving. More clients are awarding cloud and digital transformation deals that now account for 40-45 per cent of overall businesses," said Omkar Tanksale, IT analyst, Axis Securities. “IT services providers are therefore targetting companies who have already specialised in these domains,” he said.

In a recent interview to Business Standard, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of said that the Bengaluru-based company was open to making large acquisitions if the target companies were of "strategic relevance".

During its Q1 earnings call, industry leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), too, had hinted at its big acquisition plans. “Our largest M&A was executed at the peak of the global financial crisis. We are not shy of (making) M&As and we believe that the best time to execute it is when nobody else is buying,” Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, said.

The top four Indian IT firms have cash reserves of nearly $15 billion with TCS alone having a reserve of $5.9 billion followed by $3.6 billion for and $3.4 billion for has cash reserves of $1.75 billion.

Globally, lower valuations of the smaller players are also driving the acquisitions and reviving negotiations that had earlier hit a deadlock. Not just companies, but private equity firms have also upped their M&A game.

Earlier this month, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) announced its acquisition of Nasdaq-listed IT services and digital engineering company Virtusa for $2 billion.