Cash-strapped DHFL gets 7 days to finalise and present a resolution plan

In a meeting on Thursday, lenders of the troubled housing finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) have agreed to allow the company to finalise and present a resolution plan to the consortium in seven working days, said sources.

In the second round of meeting which involved banks and holders of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) after signing the inter-credit agreement, it was proposed that the housing financier and banks be given more time to flesh out a comprehensive plan agreeable to all lenders, including NCD holders. “Additional time is being given as ...