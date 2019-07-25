Casio looks for a new brand asset in a bid to find favour with the young

A generic term for calculators in the 1970s and for electronic keyboards in the 1980s, Casio is pushing for a similar cult status for G-Shock, its brand of wristwatches. Globally positioned as a tough and hardy accessory for the young, Casio has used the brand to weave its way into the gaming culture worldwide and in India, it is leaning on Bollywood to hit the right spot.

The G-Shock is a big volume driver in India. According to Kulbhushan Seth, Casio’s vice president, they sell around 1.5 million watches every year. “Of that approximately a fifth are G-Shocks,” he says. ...