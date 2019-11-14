CavinKare chairman CK Ranganathan ventures into animal hospital chain

founder-chairman CK Ranganathan has announced a personal venture in the field of animal wellness with the launch of a multi-speciality veterinary hospital, Sanchu Animal Hospital, in Chennai. This hospital will focus on Artificial Intelligence-based treatment.

The hospital, with an area of 7,200-sq ft, would provide services including dermatology, dentistry, cardiology, internal medicine, neurology, surgery, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, as well as emergency and critical care services. Besides, it will also have pet spa and salon, pet cab service, online access for pet records, boarding for pets, in-patient facility, among others. The total investment in the hospital was Rs 3 crore. Ranganathan plans to launch 100 such multi-speciality veterinary by 2024 in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. The hospital business is managed by a team of 35 people.

Years ago, there were no organised chains for salons. So is the case with this sector. We look to establish the hospital across the globe, said Ranganathan, who is also a professional bird breeder.

Over 2,000 two dozen canines, ponies and ostriches and 150 cows are being treated and reared at Ranganathan's homesteads in Chennai and Cuddalore for last few years.