CCD crisis: Without failure, you can't have big success, says Vinod Khosla

In Silicon Valley, investors are more permissive in letting founders attempt bigger and more implausible things, says billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. He was answering to a question on if he sees any flaws in the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem, especially in the context of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha’s demise.

He talks to Peerzada Abrar & Yuvraj Malik. Edited excerpts: You have helped create many billion-dollar firms. What are the big bets that you are looking at in the next 10 years? You have talked about reinventing the societal infra with ...