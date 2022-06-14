CCI approves acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India

Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved acquisition of entire shareholding in by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

“The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of Private Limited by Ltd- an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL).

At present, TSPL holds 83.67 per cent of the equity share capital of Air Asia India,” stated the filed notice with .

The two combined entities will have a 15.7 per cent share of India’s domestic passenger market. Express - a subsidiary of doesn’t operate in the domestic market and flies only between India and Gulf routes.

Tatas raised their stake in to 83.67 per cent in December 2020 and are likely to complete the acquisition of the remaining 16 per cent stake from Malaysian airline group AirAsia Berhad, reported Business Standard in late April.

Tata Sons, which assumed management control of Air India in January, has started the process of integrating the four airlines under its belt. As part of this process, all four airlines- Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, AirAsia India, and ground handling firm AISATS will move into a single office.