JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Murugappa's parent firm to decide Valli Arunachalam's induction on Sept 21
Business Standard

CCI gives approval to Carlyle Group's 20% buy in Piramal Pharma

Piramal Enterprises, in a regulatory filing, in June had said Carlyle Group Inc would buy 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for around $490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore).

Topics
Competition Commission of India CCI | Piramal Enterprises

Press Trust of India 

Ajay Piramal
The estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle's 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to around $490 million

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said it had approved acquisition of 20 per cent stake in Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Pharma by US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group.

Piramal Enterprises, in a regulatory filing, in June had said Carlyle Group Inc would buy 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for around $490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore).

The estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle's 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to around $490 million, it said.

The final amount of equity investment will depend on the net debt, exchange rate and performance against the pre-agreed conditions at the time of closing of the deal, it said.
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 01:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU