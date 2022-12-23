JUST IN
NCLAT upholds CCI's Rs 870 cr fine on Kingfisher, Carlsberg manufacturers
Tata Motors arm, DTC sign pact for operation of 1,500 e-buses in Delhi
Search engines like Google cannot claim to be 'content-blind': Kerala HC
Google dials NCLAT against CCI's Android order, Rs 1,337-crore fine
CBI files FIR against Abhijeet Group-promoted Corporate Power for fraud
Founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy exit NDTV, transfer most stakes to Adani
No question of mis-selling, sales team doesn't have rights: Byju's to NCPCR
Hinduja sweetens offer for RCap to counter Torrent group's winning bid
Byju's to undertake affordability test of parents before selling courses
Big Tech and 'sideloading' debate; IT firms fear security, privacy breaches
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NDTV founders to sell 27.26% stake in NDTV to Adani group, keep 5%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CCI likely to appeal against NCLAT order in DLF matter: Sources

The Commission in 2018 had found DLF in contravention of the Competition Act for abusing its dominant position and discriminatory practices

Topics
Competition Commission of India | DLF | NCLAT

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to appeal against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which junked the clean chit given to real estate major DLF in a supplementary investigation, people close to the development told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Competition Commission of India

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 21:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.