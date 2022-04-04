CCI orders probe into alleged anti-competitive practices of Zomato, Swiggy

-
Competition Commission of India said in an order on Monday that a prima facie case exists with respect to conduct of online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy.
CCI said allegations such as delayed payment cycle, imposition of one-sided clauses and exorbitant commission requires investigation. CCI ordered probe on the basis of complaints from the National Restaurant Association of India.
The CCI director general will submit the report in 60 days.
The CCI probe will come at a time when Zomato is gearing up to start instant 10-minute food delivery.
Recently, the company founder Deepinder Goyal said the company is not putting any pressure on its delivery partners to deliver food faster but will achieve the target by relying on a dense finishing stations' network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.
