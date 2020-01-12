CCI's suggestions for e-commerce companies receive a mixed reaction

The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) suggestion of self-regulatory measures by e-commerce firms has elicited a mix of responses.

The study, ‘Market study on e-commerce in India’, begun in April 2019, was issued by CCI on Wednesday. The most consequential section of the report is the self-regulatory measures formulated by CCI, says Salman Waris, managing partner at Delhi-based TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors. “However, this feted advocacy initiative of the CCI promises to be controversial, as it makes e-commerce companies judges of their own ...