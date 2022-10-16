JUST IN
Greenko group to raise $4.5 bn to fund renewable energy storage projects
MCA planning to shift all company forms to new portal by December
Dipam to hold pre-EoI road show ahead of Concor divestment kick-off
Mercedes-Benz India sees accelerated growth in top-end car sales
ReNew Power to invest Rs 30,000 cr to scale up green capacities: Chairman
IREO group money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 1,300 cr
Autorickshaw aggregators can charge 10% surcharge, says Karnataka HC
Demand outlook robust; attrition to cool off in Q3 FY23: L&T Infotech COO
Amul, Mother Dairy hike prices of certain milk variants by Rs 2 per litre
Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on select variants
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Alteria announces first close of third venture debt fund at Rs 1,000 cr
Business Standard

Cement cos regain pricing power as demand improves from infra, construction

Cost pressures a concern, though, as crude, currency volatility remain

Topics
Cement | cement industry | Cement makers

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

cement, cement firms
According to a recent report by Crisil, cement volume growth in FY23 is likely to be in the region of 8-10 per cent, the highest since FY19

An end to the seasonally weak quarter of July-September has brought good news for cement companies. For one, demand for cement is growing from sectors such as infrastructure and construction. This is therefore improving utilisation levels at plants.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cement

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 16:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.