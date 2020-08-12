Cement demand could not be sustained due to Covid-19 pandemic: K M Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, UltraTech Cement, on Wednesday said the improved demand situation since December 2019 could not be sustained due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Birla was addressing shareholders at the company’s first virtual annual general meeting.

“While FY21 will be a challenging year, I remain confident that the economy will revert to the 6 to 8 per cent growth trajectory in the next fiscal,” he said. Birla also reiterated that the company has a strong balance sheet, robust cash flows and comfortable gearing levels.

Birla informed shareholders that for most of FY2020 was sluggish, with improvement expected December onwards. “The cement industry, after witnessing a healthy demand growth of 13 per cent in 2018-19, exhibited a decline in growth in this financial year. was sluggish during the first half of FY20 exacerbated by the general economic slowdown.” He added that the second half of the fiscal witnessed extended monsoons, low capital expenditure on infrastructure and road activities, along with financial stress in the NBFC and housing sectors.”

“Far beyond the business and economic disruptions, unlike other crises, Covid-19 has, after all, left an indelible imprint even on our personal lives,” he said in his opening remarks. “The lockdowns necessitated by COVID -19 have caused an unprecedented economic shock globally,“ he said.





In his speech, Birla said the Indian economy, like most other economies, is expected to contract during FY21, on account of the Covid-19 induced shutdown in April and May. “The lockdown had a more severe impact in urban India and on services that thrive on people’s mobility. The economic disruption to the rural economy appears to be less severe,” he said.

Speaking on the company’s June quarter performance, Birla said, UltraTech focus on conserving cash continued unabated. The “overheads control programme” initiated by the management cut fixed costs by 21 per cent year on year, he said. “Prudent working capital management and control on cash flows resulted in a reduction of net debt by Rs. 2,209 crore during Q1FY21,” he added.

On the company’s planned capital expenditure, Birla said, UltraTech would spend Rs 1,500 crore for works including installation of 66 MW of waste heat recovery systems (WHRS), 1.2 million tonne per annum brownfield cement capacity addition in West Bengal and Bihar, pending work for phase 2 of the Bara grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh, coal block development in Madhya Pradesh, new ready mix concrete plants and other plant upkeep capex. Total capacity in FY21 is expected to touch 118 million tonnes per annum.