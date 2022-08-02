Cement firms to see lowest operating margins in seven years: ICRA

Cement are expected to register a 7-8 per cent rise in their volumes in FY23 on strong demand, but operating profit margin may decline due to elevated input costs, rating agency said on Monday.

The operating margins will be the lowest in the last seven years for the cement industry, the report said. In FY23, the volume for the cement industry is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 388 million metric tonne.