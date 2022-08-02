JUST IN

Arvind Ltd posts Rs 101.62 cr profit for April-June; net sales up 64%

Cement firms to see lowest operating margins in seven years: ICRA

In FY23, the volume for the cement industry is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 388 million metric tonne

BS Reporter 
Cement companies are expected to register a 7-8 per cent rise in their volumes in FY23 on strong demand, but operating profit margin may decline due to elevated input costs, rating agency Icra said on Monday.
The operating margins will be the lowest in the last seven years for the cement industry, the report said. In FY23, the volume for the cement industry is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 388 million metric tonne.
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 01:14 IST

