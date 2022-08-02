Cement firms to see lowest operating margins in seven years: ICRA

The operating margins will be the lowest in the last seven years for the cement industry, the report said
-
ALSO READ
What UltraTech and JSW Cement plan to do after losing Holcim deal to Adani
Adani-Holcim deal may trigger consolidation in cement industry: Experts
Ambuja-ACC deal: Cost synergies seem to justify premium deal valuation
Cement shares sink: Shree Cement, JK Cement, Ultratech hit 52-week lows
ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with UltraTech for top slot
-
Cement companies are expected to register a 7-8 per cent rise in their volumes in FY23 on strong demand, but operating profit margin may decline due to elevated input costs, rating agency Icra said on Monday..
The operating margins will be the lowest in the last seven years for the cement industry, the report said. In FY23, the volume for the cement industry is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 388 million metric tonne..